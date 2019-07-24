Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Peter Cinaglia
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church
Runnemede, NJ
Peter A. Cinaglia Jr.


1944 - 2019
Peter A. Cinaglia Jr. Obituary
Peter A. Cinaglia, Jr.

Peter A. Cinaglia, Jr.

Audubon Park - Peter A. Cinaglia, Jr., "Pete Snags", on July 22, 2019, of Audubon Park; formerly of South Camden. Age 75. Beloved son of the late Pete and Marian Cinaglia. Loving brother of Fran Moore (George), Anthony Cinaglia, and Linda Pedano. Devoted uncle of Krista Kirwin (Mike), Joseph Pedano (Katrina), and Francesca Biazzo (Walt). Great uncle of Lucas, Lexie, Joey, Will, and Beth. Pete will be sadly missed by all of his family and his many friends. There will be a visitation on Friday from 8:30 to 10:30am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Memorial Mass 11am at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Inurnment Harleigh Cemetery, Camden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pete's memory to the . Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 24, 2019
