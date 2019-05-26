|
|
Peter Carides
Cinnaminson - Peter Carides, 89, of Cinnaminson, NJ passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019. Dear husband to the late Constance Carides. Beloved father to Linda Cavaney and the late George Carides (Alexandra). Devoted grandfather to Aliona Carides and Sean Cavaney. Brother to John (Diane), Rena and Helen. Peter was predeceased by his siblings Theodore, James, Ann, Georgia and Mary. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews.
Peter, a Korean War Veteran, Airman 3rd Class, proudly served in the Military from 1948 to 1952 with the US Air Force. He was a graduate of the 1960 Class at LaSalle University with a Bachelor of Science degree. He worked as an Electrical Engineer at RCA in Camden until his retirement. Peter was a current member and past president of the Order of AHEPA Chapter 69.
A Gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, May 29th at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 North, from 11:00am to 12:00pm with his funeral service beginning at 12:00pm. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . To share your favorite memories of Peter, please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 26, 2019