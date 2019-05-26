Services
SNOVER GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077-3006
(856) 829-8000
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
SNOVER GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077-3006
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
SNOVER GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077-3006
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Carides
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Carides

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peter Carides Obituary
Peter Carides

Cinnaminson - Peter Carides, 89, of Cinnaminson, NJ passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019. Dear husband to the late Constance Carides. Beloved father to Linda Cavaney and the late George Carides (Alexandra). Devoted grandfather to Aliona Carides and Sean Cavaney. Brother to John (Diane), Rena and Helen. Peter was predeceased by his siblings Theodore, James, Ann, Georgia and Mary. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews.

Peter, a Korean War Veteran, Airman 3rd Class, proudly served in the Military from 1948 to 1952 with the US Air Force. He was a graduate of the 1960 Class at LaSalle University with a Bachelor of Science degree. He worked as an Electrical Engineer at RCA in Camden until his retirement. Peter was a current member and past president of the Order of AHEPA Chapter 69.

A Gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, May 29th at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 North, from 11:00am to 12:00pm with his funeral service beginning at 12:00pm. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . To share your favorite memories of Peter, please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now