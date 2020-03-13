|
Peter F. Carrera
Mantua, NJ - On March 11, 2020. Age 65. Son of the late Albert L. and Rose Carrera. Beloved husband of 44 years to Mary L. (nee Reddy). Devoted father of Eric A. Carrera. Survived by his feline companion Mr. Moo Moo. Dear brother of Dominic Carrera (Lori) and the late Robert Lucchese. Nephew of the late Peter Lucchese. Loving stepson of Alvaretta Carrera. Cherished brother-in-law of Dianne Fisher (Bill), Lorraine Morrison (Michael), Kathy Reddy, Dan Reddy, Al Gerber and the late Patricia Gerber. He is also survived by his cherished niece Kayleigh Anne Reddy and many more loving nieces and nephews.
Pete grew up in Haddon Heights, NJ and attended St. Rose of Lima School. He later attended Gloucester Catholic High School Class of 1972 where he met Mary, his high school sweetheart. He was the point guard on two NJ State Championship Basketball teams. Pete later went on to be a successful self-employed caterer in South Jersey for many years. However, what he did best and was most passionate about was helping young high school, college and Professional basketball players excel in the game he loved so much. He developed lifetime friendships and extended family with these young stars.
Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday 6:30 - 9:00 pm and Tuesday 10:00 - 11:00 am, at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Funeral Service Tuesday 11:00 am at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peter's memory to the Gloucester County Animal Shelter, 1200 N. Delsea Drive, Clayton, NJ 08312 or the Gloucester Catholic Ram Fund, c/o Gus Ostrum, 333 Ridgeway Street, Gloucester City, NJ 08030.
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020