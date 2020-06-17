Peter F. Kasuba
Voorhees - On May 29, 2020, age 76, of Voorhees, NJ. He was the beloved and devoted husband to the late Rosann (nee Hofstrom) and loving father of Peter (Rosemarie) of Wilmington, DE and Robert (Asma) of Mt. Laurel. He is also survived by three grandsons Deen, Aydin and Magnus. Peter worked as an Engineer at Singer and Boeing and later in sales for Gray Tool Co. He was an avid photographer and reader and was a self taught historian focusing on Ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome. He also loved listening to opera and collecting ancient coins. His Graveside Service and interment were held privately in Locustwood Memorial Park Cherry Hill, NJ. For complete obituary, please visit allowayfh.com
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.