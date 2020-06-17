Peter F. Kasuba
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter F. Kasuba

Voorhees - On May 29, 2020, age 76, of Voorhees, NJ. He was the beloved and devoted husband to the late Rosann (nee Hofstrom) and loving father of Peter (Rosemarie) of Wilmington, DE and Robert (Asma) of Mt. Laurel. He is also survived by three grandsons Deen, Aydin and Magnus. Peter worked as an Engineer at Singer and Boeing and later in sales for Gray Tool Co. He was an avid photographer and reader and was a self taught historian focusing on Ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome. He also loved listening to opera and collecting ancient coins. His Graveside Service and interment were held privately in Locustwood Memorial Park Cherry Hill, NJ. For complete obituary, please visit allowayfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved