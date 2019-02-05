|
Peter F. McHugh
Laurel Springs - Peter F. McHugh, 93 of Laurel Springs, NJ, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019. Born February 7, 1925 in Ardmore Pennsylvania to the late Patrick and Elizabeth McHugh, Peter was the beloved husband for 70 years of the late Helen McHugh (nee Hartmann). Loving brother to the late John, Daniel and Joseph McHugh and Teresa Staiber, Preceded in death by his daughter Colleen Martin and son Sean. Loving father of Peter (Linda), Kevin (Barbara), Sheila Franzen (John), Michele Glassman (Edward) and Daniel (Norma), Son in Law Bill Martin (Joanne) and daughter in law Pam (Harry). Peter was the cherished grandfather of 21 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Pete grew up in West Philadelphia and worked for many years at Curtis Publishing Company and later for the State of New Jersey in the Office of Legislative Services. He was a proud alumnus of St. Thomas More (Class of 43) and served in the US Army 157th Combat Engineer Battalion in World War II. One of Pete's favored past times was cataloging and listening to his extensive music collection with Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald among his favorites. Formerly of Camden, his home for 47 years with his wife Helen, Peter died at the home of his son Daniel following a lengthy period of declining health. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Monday morning (February 11, 2019) between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Hope Parish 701 Little Gloucester Road Blackwood, NJ 08012, after which a mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 noon. Interment will be private at a later date. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to his son Daniel and his wife, Norma for their loving care and support during the final years of his life. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ (www.BradleyStow.com)
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 5, 2019