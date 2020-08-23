1/
Peter P. DiMarco Jr.
Peter P DiMarco Jr

Somerdale - On August 22, 2020, Peter passed away at Samaritan Hospice. Born in Audubon and raised in Mt. Ephraim, Peter graduated from Camden Catholic High School. After graduation, he went to work in the banking industry eventually taking a job with the Federal Reserve in Philadelphia. He retired in 2008 from the treasury division of the Federal Reserve with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Peter was predeceased by his parents, Peter Sr. and Agnes Dimarco. Peter is lovingly survived by his wife of 42 years, Diana E. (nee Mancuso) and his son, Chris DiMarco (Wife, Gina). He is also survived by his son, Tim DiMarco as well as several cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday morning from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ where his funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM. Interment following at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org)




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
