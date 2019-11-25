|
|
Peter P. Tepper, Sr.
Pennsauken - On November 24, 2019; age 72 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret "Peggie" (nee Heaney); Devoted father of Jennifer (Rich) Buchholz, Peter Jr. (Dawn), and Michael (Melissa); Loving grandfather of Richie, Ryan, Michael, Alexis, Peter III, Evan, Molly and Emma; Dear brother of Henry (Fran), John (Pat) and the late Mary Tepper.
Prior to his retirement, Mr. Tepper was employed as a drywall finisher with Union Local 1955 in Philadelphia for 35 years. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War, where he was a recipient of 3 bronze stars.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Saturday from 8 to 10 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Stephen, 6300 Browning Road in Pennsauken. Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum in Cherry Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019