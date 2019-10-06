Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church
1989 Marlton Pike East
Cherry Hill, NJ
Inurnment
Following Services
Memorial Garden at the church
Reverend Peter T. Manzo


1947 - 2019
Reverend Peter T. Manzo

Of West Berlin, NJ - Passed away on September 15, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Joan U. Manzo (nee Lagomarsini). Loving father of Larisa A. Manzo, Andrew R. Manzo and Lucia A. Manzo. Dear brother of James Manzo. Father Manzo was the Rector at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Cherry Hill prior to his retirement. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Service at 2:00 PM on Sunday October 13th at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 1989 Marlton Pike East, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Inurnment will follow in the Memorial Garden at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to the church.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 6, 2019
