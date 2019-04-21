Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
7 East Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
7 East Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ
Peter V. Mroz Jr. Obituary
Peter V. Mroz Jr.

Pennsauken - Peter V. Mroz Jr., of Pennsauken passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. He was 85. A longtime area resident, Peter was an avid sports fan who loved playing cards and watching baseball and game shows on TV.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 62 years, Phyllis (nee Messick); a beloved daughter, Denise Brouse (John); three cherished grandchildren, Jonathon Brouse, Benjamin Brouse (Lauren), Elizabeth Brouse; and a caring sister, Rose Gallante.

His Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated 11 am, Tuesday, April 23rd at Grace Episcopal Church, 7 East Maple Avenue, Merchantville. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the church from 9:00 am until time of service. Interment will follow in the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Grace Church. For condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 21, 2019
