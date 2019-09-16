Services
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:15 AM
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Maple Shade - September 15, 2019. Father of Arielle (Ben Landsburg) Davis and Sean Davis. Grandfather of Jack. Son of Debbie & Steve Davis. Brother of Barry (Diane) Davis, Stuart (Sarina) Davis and Danny (Lisa) Davis. Nephew of James H. Klein. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 10:15 am to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Int. Crescent Memorial Park.
Published in Courier-Post from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
