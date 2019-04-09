|
Dr. Philip H. Bobrove
Westmont, NJ - April 7, 2019. Husband of Elaine. Father of Michael (Miki), Aaron (Dana) and Joshua (Donna). Grandfather of Ayla, Malka, Brenna and Jordan. Philip grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from Brooklyn College and the University of Rochester (PhD). He was a clinical psychologist for over 50 years and the Past President of the South Jersey Psychological Association. Dr. Bobrove was an avid musician and amateur paleontologist. Relatives and friends are invited Thursday beginning 2:30 PM to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 3:00 PM. Contributions may be made to Temple Beth Hillel-Beth Abraham, P.O. Box 2205, Vineland, NJ 08362 or Compassionate Care Hospice, www.cchnet.net
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 9, 2019