Philip Iannaco, Jr.
Waterford - Philip C Iannaco, Jr., 85 years, of Waterford, NJ. In the afternoon hours of October 26, 2019, surrounded by his wife, children and entire family, Phil left his wonderful life here on Earth. Born on November 28, 1933 in Cedarbrook, NJ, the first-born son of the late Phil and Helen Iannaco. Phil is survived by his wife Margie (née Howell) and devoted children Debbie, Kathy and Phil, along with 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, his siblings Joyce Blaskey (Martin), Kenneth Iannaco (Marian), Glenn Iannaco (Theresa) and many loving nieces and nephews.
Phil's early profession was as an auto mechanic. Together with his father and brothers they purchased a Dodge Franchise followed by a Subaru Franchise, Iannaco Motors which was located on the White Horse Pike in Waterford, NJ. Phil served as the Vice President of Iannaco Motors, Inc. After the closing of the dealership in 1979 Phil opened a Napa Auto Supply Store in Waterford. After retiring he worked part-time at Bruno's Auto Parts Store in Hammonton, NJ.
Phil was an exempt Fire fighter who also served as the President of Waterford Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, 4th degree member of Shane Castle Knights of Columbus, member of St. Anthony Church in Waterford, member of the Wagon Wheel Gun Club, served as director on the board of Atco Savings and Loan and also a directorship of Equity National Bank.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday morning from 9:00AM to 10:15AM at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME, 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN, NJ 08009. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM at Christ The Redeemer Parish St. Anthony Church 436 Pennington Ave., Waterford, NJ 08089. Cremation and interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Nashville, TN 38105, would be appreciated. For condolences; CostantinoFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019