|
|
Philip J. Coppolino, Sr.
Sewell - Philip J. Coppolino, Sr., 91, of Sewell, NJ, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Jefferson Health, Washington Twp., NJ. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he has been a resident of Sewell for the past sixteen years, formerly of Glassboro.
Phil served in the Merchant Marine during World War II and joined Glassboro Police Department in 1949, retiring in January, 1984, as Chief of Police. At the time of his retirement, he was President of NJ State Police Chiefs Association. He enjoyed boating and sports, was an avid Phillies fan and especially enjoyed just being with his family for dinners and get-togethers.
Predeceased by his grandson, Mark J. Bresani, he is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy M. (nee Hunt); his children, Edward P., Philip J., Jr., Cindy Bresani (Mark) and Linda A. Wright (Bill); 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; and his sister, Doris Gorgo.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 AM in Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Tuckahoe Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ. It is requested that people arrive by 10:30 AM. The family would appreciate contributions to Mark J. Bresani Foundation, 344 Prosser Avenue, Williamstown, NJ 08094. Arrangements by MATHIS FUNERAL HOME, Glassboro. Share condolences at www.mathisfuneral.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 15, 2019