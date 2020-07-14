1/1
Philip J. Raimondo, Jr.

Of Marlton, NJ - Passed away on July 12, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband for 60 years of the late S. Josephine "Jo" Raimondo (nee Jagielski). Loving father of Philip J. Raimondo, III (Cherie), Barbara Raimondo (Dennis Kirschbaum), Steven Raimondo (Gretchen), and Patricia Raimondo (Craig Heaney). Dearly loved grandfather of Joy Raimondo (David Kirchner), Tina Raimondo (Chris Heinrich), the late Philip J., IV, Meira Kirschbaum (Jeff Fredrickson), Asher Kirschbaum, Steven Raimondo, Sean Raimondo (Mikaela), C.J. Heaney, Chloe Heaney and Robert Philip Heaney and great grandfather of Emma. Dear brother of the late Adele Scotko, the late Joseph and the late James Raimondo. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Philip graduated from Camden Catholic High School with an impressive academic and athletic career in 1952 and served in the U.S. Army. He and his family moved to Marlton in 1966. He was a teacher and school principal in National Park and Deptford. He also served as a principal and JV basketball coach in Haddon Heights. After retirement, he was principal at Archway for 8 years. He was active at St. Joan of Arc Church in Marlton since its beginning, often serving as a greeter. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing 6-8pm Thursday at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 Rt. 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, July 17 at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend, Marlton, NJ. (Masks and social distancing will be required and attendance will be limited to 100.) Burial at Brigadier General Doyle Veterans Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Association for the Deaf, 8630 Fenton St., Suite 820, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or to the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
