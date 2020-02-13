|
Philip J. Rizzo
Audubon - On February 12, 2020, Philip J. Rizzo, age 91, passed away. Born and raised in Philadelphia, he retired as a Division Chief from the Department of Defense in Northeast Philadelphia. Philip was predeceased by his beloved wife, Philomena (nee Forte). He is lovingly survived by his three children, Philip (Barbara), Stephen (Beth) and Christine (Brian) Filippone; his eight grandchildren, Nina, Victoria, Hannah, Stephen, Neil, Nicholas, Brian and Genevieve with one great grandchild on the way.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Tuesday from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ where His Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM. Interment private.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020