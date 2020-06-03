Philip J. Sceia
Cherry Hill - SCEIA-
Philip J. age 78 of Cherry Hill on June 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Foster). Devoted loving father of Debra and Victoria Sceia of Cherry Hill. Loving son-in-law of the late John and Anna Foster.Funeral services and entombment private.The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church. 675 Cooper Landing Road Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.