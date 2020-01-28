|
Philip M. Manieri, III
Lindenwold - Philip Michael Manieri, III, 81 years, of Lindenwold NJ formerly of Stratford NJ passed away on January 27, 2020. Son of the late Philip and the late Dorothy (née Guidici). Beloved husband of the late Joetta (née Stebbins). Dear brother of Paul Manieri. Philip was a proud US Army veteran who served as a paratrooper.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday evening from 6:00PM to 8:00PM and Friday morning from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish St. Lawrence Campus, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin NJ. For lasting condolences visit DanksHinskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020