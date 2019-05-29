|
Philip S. Procida, Jr
Bridgeton - On May 26, 2019, Philip, age 69, beloved son of Philip and the late Jeanne (nee McAllister) Procida. Survived by sons Randy of MD, Jeff of FL, Philip III of GA, 3 grandchildren, siblings Brenda Roames, the late Michael, David, Stephen and many loving nieces & nephews. Phil was an outstanding athlete at Overbrook Regional High School graduating Class of 1968. After high school, he tried out and made the training camp for the New York Jets football team as a punter. A career he never realized because he enlisted in the United States Navy and served in the Vietnam War. Phil continued playing sports his entire life. His love of sports allowed him to participate on various softball teams, bowling leagues and a member of the South Jersey Bowling Association. Phil was a champion horseshoe thrower winning many tournaments throughout the tri-state area. He also loved to golf. Phil was also an avid fisherman and big game hunter. This passion, and his love for the outdoors, took him to many beautiful places such as Nova Scotia, Canada, Colorado, Maine and Montana. After over 40 years as a letter carrier, he retired from the Blackwood Post Office and was a member of the Blackwood Postal Retirement Breakfast Club. He was known by many and loved by all. Cremation was held privately. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family Friday evening 6:30-8:00 pm followed by a memorial service at 8:00 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to s Project, PO Box 75517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 and/or Funny Farm Rescue.org. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 29, 2019