Phillip A. Curreri, Jr.
Berlin - age 65 of Berlin, NJ passed away peacefully Saturday June 1, 2019 at Virtua Hospital in Marlton, NJ. He was born in Hammonton, where he attended St. Joe's elementary school and graduated from Edgewood Regional High School. He worked on the production line at Whitehall Labs for over 25 years until they closed the Hammonton Plant. For the next 17 years he worked for the Evesham Board of Education in the Maintenance Department until retiring in 2013. He enjoyed coaching his children sports teams, listening to music, watching movies and reading and collecting comic books. His love for animals led him to be part of the Atlantic County 4H Club. Phillip is predeceased by his parents Regina and Philip Curreri, Sr. and sister Anna Marie Addiego. He is survived by his wife, Dawn M. Curreri of Berlin, and his children Danielle Culbertson (John) of Laurel Springs, Nicole Elston (Jon) of Hammonton, Phillip A. Curreri, III of Berlin and Stephanie L. Curreri (Jacob Castor) of Voorhees, and his one sister, Rosalie Bilazzo of Mays Landing. He is the loving grandfather of Madison, Regina, Jack, J.J., and Emma. Family and friends are invited to attend his church viewing Tuesday 9:30-11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel - St. Joseph Church, Third & French Sts. Hammonton. A Mass of Christian Burial 11:00am. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery, 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made to the Camden County Humane Society Woodbury - Turnersville Rd. Blackwood, NJ 08012. To share condolences please go to www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 3, 2019