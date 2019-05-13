Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Philomena DeSipio
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church
701 Little Gloucester Rd
Blackwood, NJ
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church
701 Little Gloucester Rd
Blackwood, NJ
Galloway - Philomena A. DeSipio "Phyllis" (nee Rosato), on May 11, 2019, of Galloway; formerly of Laurel Springs. Age 74. Beloved wife of the late Albert DeSipio. Devoted mother of Lynda Lanzalone (Charles). Loving sister of the late Joseph, Angelo, and Nicholas Rosato. Dear sister-in-law of Marie Rosato and loving cousin of Loretta Rapattoni. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation from 9am to 10:45am Wednesday morning at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass 11am at the church. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 13, 2019
