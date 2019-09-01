|
Phyllis A. Daywalt
Barrington - Phyllis A. Daywalt (nee Jones) age 85 of Barrington, went home to be with the Lord on August 28, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Frank J. Daywalt Sr. Loving mother of Frank (Linda) Daywalt, Mark (Rosalie) Daywalt, Dave (Gina) Daywalt, and Dale (Dawn) Daywalt. Dear sister of William Jones, Gilbert Jones, Barbara Turk, and Millie Brown. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Phyllis was a proud member of Haddon Heights Baptist Church, involved in the Wives Missionary Group and Vacation Bible School.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10am at the Haddon Heights Baptist Church, 300 Station Avenue, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. Funeral Service 11:00am at the Church. Interment will be in Gloucester County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown. Arrangements under the care of the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Haddon Heights Baptist Church at the above address. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 1, 2019