Wednesday, May 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Voorhees - May 3, 2020. Wife of the late Allan Hecsh. Mother of Melissa Hecsh. Grandmother of Amelia Hecsh. Phyllis had an illustrious volunteer career, spanning over 60 years. She was Past President of Jewish Family & Children's Service and will always be remebred as a passionate role model who clearly demonstrated that one person can truly make a difference. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 12:00 noon on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. YouTube Channel. Contributions in memory of Phyllis can be made to Jewish Family and Children's Service, www.sfcssnj.org.
Published in Courier-Post from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
