Phyllis B. Sacco
- - Phyllis B Sacco, 67, passed peacefully with her husband at her side on April, 4, 2019 at the Samaritan Center in Voorhees. Beloved wife of Richard Greenberger, loving mother of Anthony and Thomas; dear sister of Patricia; cherished aunt of Sharon, Patti Ann, Paula and Krystal; loving cousin of Andrea and treasured friend of Theresa. Phyllis was a longtime resident of West Berlin and enjoyed being at home and cooking-she was an excellent cook and baker. She also loved going on day trips to the casinos in Atlantic City. Funeral services were held privately. For lasting condolences, or to share memories, please visit www.giosafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 15, 2019