|
|
Phyllis H. Cohen
Voorhees - April 17, 2019, Beloved wife for 65 years of the late Arnold "Arnie" Cohen. Cherished mother of Beth (David) Wurtzel, Jill Pearlman and Amy (Allen) Horne. Adored grandmother of Stephanie, Cara (Brett), Eric, Shanna and the late Daria. Proud great-grandmother of Kaley. Phyllis will be remembered for her compassion, her love of culture, and her joyful nature. She had a gift for giving to others. Most of all, she loved and was deeply proud of her family. Relatives and friends are invited Friday beginning 8:30 am to
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC.
2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 9:00 am. Inerment, Cedar Park Cemetery. Contributions in Phyllis' memory can be made to My Brother's Table, 98 Willow Street, Lynn, MA 01901 to honor the memory of Phyllis' late granddaughter Daria Pearlman.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 19, 2019