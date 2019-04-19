Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
8:30 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis H. Cohen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis H. Cohen Obituary
Phyllis H. Cohen

Voorhees - April 17, 2019, Beloved wife for 65 years of the late Arnold "Arnie" Cohen. Cherished mother of Beth (David) Wurtzel, Jill Pearlman and Amy (Allen) Horne. Adored grandmother of Stephanie, Cara (Brett), Eric, Shanna and the late Daria. Proud great-grandmother of Kaley. Phyllis will be remembered for her compassion, her love of culture, and her joyful nature. She had a gift for giving to others. Most of all, she loved and was deeply proud of her family. Relatives and friends are invited Friday beginning 8:30 am to

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC.

2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 9:00 am. Inerment, Cedar Park Cemetery. Contributions in Phyllis' memory can be made to My Brother's Table, 98 Willow Street, Lynn, MA 01901 to honor the memory of Phyllis' late granddaughter Daria Pearlman.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now