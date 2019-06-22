|
|
Phyllis Katz-Hernisey
Mt. Laurel - June 20, 2019. Wife of Robert Hernisey. Mother of Billie Hernisey. Daughter of the late William and the late Evelyn Katz. Sister of Barbara (Steven) Zalesch, Stephen (Janice) Katz and Judy Katz (Roger Miller). Also survived by her grand-dog Oakley, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 2:15 pm to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 3:00 pm. Shiva details will be announced at a later time. Contributions can be made to Fassa's Friends Boxer Rescue, www.fassasfriendsboxerrescue.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 22, 2019