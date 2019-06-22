Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:15 PM - 3:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Katz-Hernisey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Katz-Hernisey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis Katz-Hernisey Obituary
Phyllis Katz-Hernisey

Mt. Laurel - June 20, 2019. Wife of Robert Hernisey. Mother of Billie Hernisey. Daughter of the late William and the late Evelyn Katz. Sister of Barbara (Steven) Zalesch, Stephen (Janice) Katz and Judy Katz (Roger Miller). Also survived by her grand-dog Oakley, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 2:15 pm to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 3:00 pm. Shiva details will be announced at a later time. Contributions can be made to Fassa's Friends Boxer Rescue, www.fassasfriendsboxerrescue.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now