Phyllis L. D'Alessandro
Glendora - Phyllis L. D'Alessandro 78, of Glendora passed Tuesday, October 15th, 2019. Phyllis enjoyed spending her time going to the casino, attending plays at the theatre, watching movies, and reading books.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Denise Mealey and her husband John; grandchildren, Michael and John Mealey; brother, Rocky Munchello (Pearl), aunts and nieces Linda Scotto Di Luzio (Pepe) and Donna Lerza (John) and their children. Services are to be private.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019