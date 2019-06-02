Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
Phyllis L. Kushner Obituary
Phyllis L. Kushner

Cherry Hill - May 31, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Wife of the late Stanley Kushner. Mother of Rhonda (Dr. Michael) Rulnick and Dr. Dale (Ira) Kushner-Brooks. Sister of Shirley Schaeffer, Gerald Leibowitz and Dr. Robert (Sheree) Leibowitz. Grandmother of David Rulnick and Sabrina Kushner. Relatives and friends are invited Monday beginning 12:00 noon to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:30PM. Int. Crescent Mem. Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the home of Rhonda and Michael Rulnick. Contributions may be made to a .
Published in Courier-Post on June 2, 2019
