|
|
Phyllis L. Kushner
Cherry Hill - May 31, 2019, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Wife of the late Stanley Kushner. Mother of Rhonda (Dr. Michael) Rulnick and Dr. Dale (Ira) Kushner-Brooks. Sister of Shirley Schaeffer, Gerald Leibowitz and Dr. Robert (Sheree) Leibowitz. Grandmother of David Rulnick and Sabrina Kushner. Relatives and friends are invited Monday beginning 12:00 noon to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:30PM. Int. Crescent Mem. Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the home of Rhonda and Michael Rulnick. Contributions may be made to a .
Published in Courier-Post on June 2, 2019