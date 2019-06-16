|
Phyllis M. Croge
Cherry Hill - Phyllis M. Croge (nee Rossi) of Cherry Hill, passed away on June 13, 2019, at the age of 70. Beloved wife of David. Devoted mother of Paul (Karlee) and Jason (Kendra). Loving grandmother of Gisella, Olivia, Rocco and Madison. Dear sister-in-law of Judy Kinsler. Caring aunt of Michele Charache, David Kinsler and Rachael Rutter. She is also survived by many other nieces, nephews and loving God children.
Phyllis was a secretary for 25 years at the Pennsauken Board of Education. She enjoyed vacationing in Ocean City. Phyllis had a generous heart and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing, Wednesday from 6 to 9 PM and Thursday from 8:30 to 10:15 AM at TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME, 402 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, 11 AM at Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy, Cherry Hill. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004, www.jdrf.org. To express condolences and share memories please visit www.terranovafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 16, 2019