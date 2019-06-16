Services
Terranova Funeral Home
402 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-3110
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Terranova Funeral Home
402 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Terranova Funeral Home
402 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Our Light Church
402 N. Kings Hwy
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Croge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis M. Croge


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis M. Croge Obituary
Phyllis M. Croge

Cherry Hill - Phyllis M. Croge (nee Rossi) of Cherry Hill, passed away on June 13, 2019, at the age of 70. Beloved wife of David. Devoted mother of Paul (Karlee) and Jason (Kendra). Loving grandmother of Gisella, Olivia, Rocco and Madison. Dear sister-in-law of Judy Kinsler. Caring aunt of Michele Charache, David Kinsler and Rachael Rutter. She is also survived by many other nieces, nephews and loving God children.

Phyllis was a secretary for 25 years at the Pennsauken Board of Education. She enjoyed vacationing in Ocean City. Phyllis had a generous heart and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing, Wednesday from 6 to 9 PM and Thursday from 8:30 to 10:15 AM at TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME, 402 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, 11 AM at Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy, Cherry Hill. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004, www.jdrf.org. To express condolences and share memories please visit www.terranovafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now