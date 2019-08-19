|
|
Phyllis M. Lorenz
Cherry Hill, NJ - (nee Huntzinger) On August 16, 2019, age 85. Beloved wife of John E. Lorenz. Dear mother of John M. Lorenz and Beth Lorenz Brody. Loving grandmother of Daniel Brody and Carolyn Brody. Dear sister of Charles (Betty) Huntzinger, Jr.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for the visitation on Wednesday evening from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. On Thursday morning at 10:30am everyone will meet directly at Christ The King R.C. Church, 200 Windsor Ave, Haddonfield, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 (). For expanded obituary and to offer condolences to the family please visit www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 19, 2019