Services
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ The King R.C. Church
200 Windsor Ave
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ The King R.C. Church
200 Windsor Ave
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Lorenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis M. Lorenz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis M. Lorenz Obituary
Phyllis M. Lorenz

Cherry Hill, NJ - (nee Huntzinger) On August 16, 2019, age 85. Beloved wife of John E. Lorenz. Dear mother of John M. Lorenz and Beth Lorenz Brody. Loving grandmother of Daniel Brody and Carolyn Brody. Dear sister of Charles (Betty) Huntzinger, Jr.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for the visitation on Wednesday evening from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. On Thursday morning at 10:30am everyone will meet directly at Christ The King R.C. Church, 200 Windsor Ave, Haddonfield, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 (). For expanded obituary and to offer condolences to the family please visit www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now