Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Phyllis Pepe
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Pepe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis M. Pepe


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis M. Pepe Obituary
Phyllis M. Pepe

Sewell - Phyllis M. Pepe (nee DiMascio), on June 24, 2019 of Sewell. Age 94. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence for 71 years. Devoted mother of Rose Wakemen (James), Lucy McClain (Charles), and Laura Kelly (John). Loving grandmother to 7 grandsons: James, Jr. (Kathy) and Jeffrey Wakemen (Jenn); Brian (Stephanie) and Michael McClain; John Jr. (Nicole), Scott (Tracy), and Mark Kelly. Great grandmother of Nicholas, Matthew, Joshua, Sophia, Luci, Aurora, Regan, Colton and Lucas. Phyllis was a long time parishioner of St. Joachim Parish and a volunteer at Annunciation School for many years. There will be a viewing on Saturday from 8:45am to 9:45am in Church at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass at 10am in the Church. Entombment New St. Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis' memory to , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now