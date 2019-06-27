|
Phyllis M. Pepe
Sewell - Phyllis M. Pepe (nee DiMascio), on June 24, 2019 of Sewell. Age 94. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence for 71 years. Devoted mother of Rose Wakemen (James), Lucy McClain (Charles), and Laura Kelly (John). Loving grandmother to 7 grandsons: James, Jr. (Kathy) and Jeffrey Wakemen (Jenn); Brian (Stephanie) and Michael McClain; John Jr. (Nicole), Scott (Tracy), and Mark Kelly. Great grandmother of Nicholas, Matthew, Joshua, Sophia, Luci, Aurora, Regan, Colton and Lucas. Phyllis was a long time parishioner of St. Joachim Parish and a volunteer at Annunciation School for many years. There will be a viewing on Saturday from 8:45am to 9:45am in Church at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass at 10am in the Church. Entombment New St. Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis' memory to , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 27, 2019