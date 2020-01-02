Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Maranz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Maranz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Maranz Obituary
Phyllis Maranz

Mt. Laurel - January 2, 2020. Wife of Glenn Maranz. Mother of Steven (Elina) Maranz and Rebecca (Gary) Egbert. Sister of Carol Spinelli and Judith Florek. Also survived by 6 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 9:30 am to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

856-428-9442

where funeral services will begin promptly at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at B'nai Abraham Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions can be made to , .
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -