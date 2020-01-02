|
Phyllis Maranz
Mt. Laurel - January 2, 2020. Wife of Glenn Maranz. Mother of Steven (Elina) Maranz and Rebecca (Gary) Egbert. Sister of Carol Spinelli and Judith Florek. Also survived by 6 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 9:30 am to
where funeral services will begin promptly at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at B'nai Abraham Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions can be made to , .
