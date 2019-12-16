|
|
Phyllis Marie Yaeger
Medford - Phyllis Marie Yaeger, 88, of Medford, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Care One at Evesham.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, Phyllis resided in Medford since 1967. She enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. Wife of the late William Yaeger; mother of the late Bonnie Yaeger; she is survived by her three sons, John, David and Paul Yaeger; and her five granddaughters, Jackie, Mellissa, Danielle, Kaitlyn and Grace.
A Memorial service will be planned for after the upcoming holidays.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Phyllis' memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019