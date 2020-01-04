|
|
Phyllis Patterson
We sorrowfully announce on December 30th 2019 our beloved mother Phyllis Patterson was called home to be with the Lord. Family and Friends are invited to celebrate her life on Friday January 10 at Bethany Baptist Church in Lindenwold NJ. Viewing is from 9-11am and services will follow immediately at 11am. Interment to be held Locustwood Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ . Ministry of Comfort entrusted to Boyd Funeral Home 1458 Mt Ephraim Ave Camden NJ www.boydfuneralservices.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020