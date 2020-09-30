1/
Pietro Nicola Suglia
Pietro Nicola Suglia

West Berlin - On September 28, 2020, Nick passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Mola di Bari, Italy to Nicola and Filomena Suglia, Nick grew up in Argentina and moved to Brooklyn in 1968, later settling in Audubon, NJ in 1976 with his wife, Jacqueline. He opened Nick and Joe's Pizzeria with his brother in law Onofrio "Joe" Tanzi in 1975, which has been in operation for the past 45 years, and went on to open numerous other pizzerias in New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Maryland with the help of his family.

Nick is the beloved husband of Jacqueline "Jackie" (nee Gaudiuso). He is the devoted father of Nicola G. (Antonella) Suglia, Francesco P.L. (Renee) Suglia, Filomena Anna (Sergio) Alvarez and the late, Filomena Rosa Suglia. He is the cherished grandfather of Pietro, Jacqueline, Pietro, Gabrielle, Lorenzo, Nicola and Alessandra. He is the loving brother of Veronica (late, Giovanni), Anna (Ramon), Margherita (Domenico), Maria (late, Juan), Gaetano (Angela), Lorenzo (Nora), the late, Rosa (late, Francesco) and the late, Giovanni. He is also lovingly survived by his sister-in-laws, Rosa (Onofrio) Tanzi and Enza Gaudiuso as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Nicola A. Gaudiuso.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Sunday from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and from 7:00 - 9:00 PM, again on Monday evening from 7:00 - 9:00 PM as well as on Tuesday morning from 8:45 - 9:45 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:45 AM at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church (St. Joseph the Worker Parish), 901 Hopkins Road, Haddon Township, NJ. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, 914 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104 or at www.sidneykimmelcancercenter.jeffersonhealth.org/giving.html.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
OCT
4
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
OCT
5
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
OCT
6
Viewing
08:45 - 09:45 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45 AM
St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church (St. Joseph the Worker Parish)
