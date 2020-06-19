Priscilla Guerrero Pruna
Cherry Hill - Priscilla Guerrero Pruna, 70 years old, entered the kingdom of God on June 17, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was a devoted wife to Eduardo and a dear mother to Chuck, Gem and Samantha as well as her son-in-laws, John and Neil. Precy was also a wonderful Lola to Gem and John's children, Maya and Jude. She was a dedicated Registered Nurse at the Voorhees Pediatric Facility since 1990. She's also survived by her siblings, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her viewing and funeral on Wednesday, June 24th from 9:30am to 11:00am at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church, 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday 11:00am. Entombment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church at the above address. Arr. by Bocco Funeral Home, Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.