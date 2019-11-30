Services
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Quillie Mayfield Harper Jr.

Quillie Mayfield Harper Jr. Obituary
Quillie Mayfield Harper, Jr.

Quillie Mayfield Harper, Jr., formerly of Hainesport, NJ passed away in the comfort of his own home on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Mr. Harper was born in Alexandria, LA, raised in Canandaigua, NY and Cheverly, MD. He settled with a family of his own in Cherry Hill NJ before moving to Hainesport. Quillie was devoted to his faith, having served on the Liturgy Committee for St. Mary's Church in Cherry Hill and also teaching CCD. He was an avid runner, loved the Jersey Shore, spending summers at his home in Ocean City NJ. Above all, he cherished the time spent with his family and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.

Quillie was predeceased by his beloved spouse in June of this year, Barbara. He is survived by his children, Michael (Joy), Timothy (Myra), Jay (Lori), Lisa (Steve), Jill (John); sister, Sue Dickinson-Pennino; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Monday, December 9th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 10th at Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church, 1603 Marne Highway, Hainesport, NJ. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate

Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
