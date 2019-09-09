|
|
R. Elaine Heintze
Mt. Holly - Elaine passed peacefully at Samaritan Hospice, Mt. Holly NJ on August 31, 2019, age 77. Beloved daughter of the late Ruth W. Heintze (nee Wasserman) and the late William Q. Heintze. A native of Camden, Elaine had a career in banking and later spent her retirement in her cherished Hainesport community among her extended family of revered and supportive friends. We also wish to recognize Elizabeth Wright, her dutiful home health aide whose devoted care of Elaine was truly appreciated. Elaine is survived by brother, William Jay Heintze and Dianne Heintze (wife), sister Georgia Jill Dair and Thomas Dair (husband), many nephews, nieces and cousins. No formal service will be held and burial will be private.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 9, 2019