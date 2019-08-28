Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
(856) 547-1195
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:30 PM
R. Joy Tofts


1943 - 2019
R. Joy Tofts Obituary
R. Joy Tofts

Haddon Heights - (nee Hoffmann) On August 26, 2019, former lifelong resident of Haddon Heights, NJ. Age 75 years.

Beloved wife of over 50 years to the late Jeffrey V. Tofts. Dear mother of Jodilyn (Michael) Turner and Jen Tofts. Loving Nana to Jack and Evan. She is also lovingly survived by her sister, Barbara (Richard) Funk and family.

Joy was a 1961 graduate of Haddon Heights High School. She began her career at Rohm & Haas in Philadelphia, PA and retired from the County of Camden.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. A time of sharing and remembrance will follow at 12:30 PM. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the --please visit (http://act.alz.org/goto/Joy_Tofts). To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 28, 2019
