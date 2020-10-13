1/
Rachel A. Ayo
Rachel A. Ayo

Washington Twp. - (nee Bixler), on October 9, 2020. Age 48. Beloved wife of Richard. Devoted mother of Vivian Ayo (Christopher Rainey). Cherished daughter of Arthur "Dan" and Virginia Bixler. Dear sister of Rebecca Froelich (Wayne), Esther Piszczek (Paul), Arthur "Dan" Bixler (Karen) and Michael Bixler. She is also survived by many loving friends and family members.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family Saturday 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rachel's memory to the Foundation for Women's Cancer, Society of Gynecologic Oncology, 26533 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1286 or by visiting foundationforwomenscancer.org.

"I love you, Cakes"

Published in Courier Post from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
