Rachel A. Ayo
Washington Twp. - (nee Bixler), on October 9, 2020. Age 48. Beloved wife of Richard. Devoted mother of Vivian Ayo (Christopher Rainey). Cherished daughter of Arthur "Dan" and Virginia Bixler. Dear sister of Rebecca Froelich (Wayne), Esther Piszczek (Paul), Arthur "Dan" Bixler (Karen) and Michael Bixler. She is also survived by many loving friends and family members.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family Saturday 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rachel's memory to the Foundation for Women's Cancer, Society of Gynecologic Oncology, 26533 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1286 or by visiting foundationforwomenscancer.org
.
"I love you, Cakes"
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"