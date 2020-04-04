|
Rachel Ann Avery
Cherry Hill, NJ - (born to Alban and Leona Paradis in 1945) went to be with her Savior on April 2, 2020 in Cherry Hill, NJ at the age of 75 after a very short battle with what is suspected to have been the coronavirus COVID-19. Rachel Ann was the beloved wife of Ivan Avery who passed in August 2019. She is survived by her two sons, two step-daughters and nine grandchildren: Steven and his wife Michele Lloyd of Knoxville, TN and their children Trevor and Brooke; Jim and his wife Lynda Lloyd of Ringwood, NJ and their children Hope, Charlie, Grace, Jackson and Josie; Renee and her husband Chris Boyd of Berwyn, PA; and Lindsay and her husband Chris Lucente and their children Aiden and Summer.
Rachel Ann was born and raised in Van Buren, ME as the youngest of six siblings including her brother Donald and his wife Bella Paradis of VA. and is predeceased by her brothers the late Danny, Ken and Robert Paradis and her late sister Elaine Cyr. Rachel Ann and her husband Ivan were forty-year residents of Cherry Hill and longtime members of the First Baptist Church of Haddonfield. They enjoyed driving their antique cars in the Haddonfield parades for decades. Rachel Ann loved Jesus, was very active with Meals on Wheels and led bible studies throughout Camden County. She was well known for her oversized chocolate chip cookies, her big heart, her wild sense of humor, infectious smile and her desire to serve others.
Rachel Ann's interment will be held privately in light of the restrictions on gatherings due to the virus. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Rachel Ann to the First Baptist Church of Haddonfield, 124 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. For information regarding Rachel Ann's Memorial Service please check www.KainMurphy.com for updates.
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services ~ 856-429-1945
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020