Rachel P. Ryan
Glendora - Rachel P. Ryan (nee Costello), passed away on June 2, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born and raised in Newfoundland, Canada. Her parents were Jennie and Bernard Costello. Rachel was married for 54 years to Roger W. Ryan. They had 3 children together: Ronald E. Costello (Donna), Patrick L. Ryan, and Diane M. Ryan-Edmondson (Kenneth Edmondson). They have seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Rachel is the last surviving of six children: 2 sisters, Mary and Agnes and 3 brothers, David, William, and John. Rachel and Roger raised their children in Camden, NJ and later retired and lived in Franklin Square Village in Glendora, NJ for over 20 years. Rachel worked for the US Army Base in Ft. McAndrew, Newfoundland as a waitress in 1944 -1945, before coming to the US with her sister Agnes. She was employed by Whitman's Chocolate and worked for the Radio Condenser Co. before marrying and raising her family. She has many nieces and nephews that she cherished and loved. Rachel was a great mother and a friend to many people with whom she loved to be with and socialize. Due to restrictions set forth by State of New Jersey, services and interment are private. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Glendora - Rachel P. Ryan (nee Costello), passed away on June 2, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born and raised in Newfoundland, Canada. Her parents were Jennie and Bernard Costello. Rachel was married for 54 years to Roger W. Ryan. They had 3 children together: Ronald E. Costello (Donna), Patrick L. Ryan, and Diane M. Ryan-Edmondson (Kenneth Edmondson). They have seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Rachel is the last surviving of six children: 2 sisters, Mary and Agnes and 3 brothers, David, William, and John. Rachel and Roger raised their children in Camden, NJ and later retired and lived in Franklin Square Village in Glendora, NJ for over 20 years. Rachel worked for the US Army Base in Ft. McAndrew, Newfoundland as a waitress in 1944 -1945, before coming to the US with her sister Agnes. She was employed by Whitman's Chocolate and worked for the Radio Condenser Co. before marrying and raising her family. She has many nieces and nephews that she cherished and loved. Rachel was a great mother and a friend to many people with whom she loved to be with and socialize. Due to restrictions set forth by State of New Jersey, services and interment are private. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.