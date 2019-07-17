Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
Rafael G. "Raf" Alaba

Rafael G. "Raf" Alaba Obituary
Rafael G. "Raf" Alaba

Berlin - Rafael G."Raf" Alaba, 45, of Berlin, NJ on July 14, 2019. Relatives & friends will be received on Friday July 19th from 11:00 to 1:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 1 PM. Cremation & Inurnment to follow with private burial in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made C/O the family or to the . To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 17, 2019
