Rafael G. "Raf" Alaba
Berlin - Rafael G."Raf" Alaba, 45, of Berlin, NJ on July 14, 2019. Relatives & friends will be received on Friday July 19th from 11:00 to 1:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 1 PM. Cremation & Inurnment to follow with private burial in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made C/O the family or to the . To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 17, 2019