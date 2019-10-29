Services
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
437 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
437 Ridge Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA

Raffaela "Rae" (Commodaro) Celano

Raffaela "Rae" (Commodaro) Celano Obituary
Raffaela "Rae" (nee Commodaro) Celano

formerly Brigantine - On Oct. 28, 2019, in Lafayette Hill formerly of Brigantine, NJ, age 93. Devoted wife of 67 years to the late Paul Celano.

Rae will forever be remembered by her sons and their spouses: Joseph (Linda), Paul (Shivaun), Michael (Donna) and John (Jennifer), as well as her grandchildren and families: Nicholas, Julia, Victoria, Paul, Matthew, Daniel, Kyle and Cara her great-grandchildren: Theo, Hannah and Harlow.

Rae was a devoted sister of her deceased siblings Vincent, Mary and Fred. She was greatly loved by her many nieces, nephews, many neighbors and friends.

Funeral Mass Saturday Nov. 2nd, 11 AM at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill. Viewing 10-11 AM at Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks or the Pediatric Division.

Arrangements by Lownes Family Funeral Home of Lafayette Hill, PA
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
