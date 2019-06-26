|
|
Raffaelina "Rae" Miller
Mt. Ephraim - (nee Montone) On June 22, 2019, of Mt. Ephraim, NJ. Age 86 years. Beloved wife of 65 years to Charles L. Miller. Loving mother of Donna (Robert) Arcinese, Lee (Christine) Miller and Patty (Nick) Ferrara. Devoted grandmother of Joey, Mike, Tommy, Bobby, Brian and Jenna and great grandfather of Tina, Chelsea, Sophia, Alicia, Aaron and Nolan. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Joan; brother-in-law, Bill; two nephews, Anthony and Greggory and a niece, Samantha.
Rae enjoyed traveling, trips to the casino and was an avid Philadelphia Flyers and Eagles fan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday 9 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Prayer service will follow at 11 AM. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Rae's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (). To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 26, 2019