Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
(856) 547-1195
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Audubon
250 White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raffaelina Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raffaelina "Rae" Miller


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raffaelina "Rae" Miller Obituary
Raffaelina "Rae" Miller

Mt. Ephraim - (nee Montone) On June 22, 2019, of Mt. Ephraim, NJ. Age 86 years. Beloved wife of 65 years to Charles L. Miller. Loving mother of Donna (Robert) Arcinese, Lee (Christine) Miller and Patty (Nick) Ferrara. Devoted grandmother of Joey, Mike, Tommy, Bobby, Brian and Jenna and great grandfather of Tina, Chelsea, Sophia, Alicia, Aaron and Nolan. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Joan; brother-in-law, Bill; two nephews, Anthony and Greggory and a niece, Samantha.

Rae enjoyed traveling, trips to the casino and was an avid Philadelphia Flyers and Eagles fan.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday 9 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Prayer service will follow at 11 AM. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Rae's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (). To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now