Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Herman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph A. Herman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph A. Herman Obituary
Ralph A. Herman

Washington Twp. - age 93. On August 24, 2019. Survived by his boyhood sweetheart and wife of 69 years, Margaret (nee Constantino), loving sister-in-law, Joan Keagy. Also survived by his nephew, Scott Keagy, his wife Deborah, niece Patricia Conaway her husband Michael and great nieces, Taylor, Summer and Brooke.

Ralph was born in Philadelphia but grew up in Camden. He graduated from Camden High in 1944 and was captain of both the baseball and football teams.

After graduation, Ralph entered the Army and served in Germany with the First Infantry Division from 1945-1946. He received the Purple Heart Medal, Bronze Star and the Combat Infantry Badge. After his discharge in 1946, he attended Pierce College and graduated in 1950.

In 1949, Ralph played Minor League Baseball in the St. Louis Browns organization as a pitcher in Arizona, Oklahoma and Texas. Ralph also played in many Camden City baseball semi-pro and football games.

After 1950, Ralph was employed by the U.S. Gasket Co. in Camden which was later succeeded by Colt Industries. After 39 years, Ralph retired as the Vice President of Finance. He retired in 1989, and lived in Harvey Cedars, Long Beach Island then moved to Country Gardens in Sewell, NJ.

Ralph was also a member of the Masons, Military Order of the Purple Heart and the Disabled American Veterans.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday 9:00-10:00 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral service at 10:00am. Entombment Ocean County Memorial Park, 280 Wells Mill Rd, Waretown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph's memory may be made to the Gloucester County Veterans Helping Veterans, P.O. Box 337, Woodbury, NJ 08096.

Family and friends may share memories and condolences at www.egizifuneral.com.

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Egizi Funeral Home
Download Now