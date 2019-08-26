|
|
Ralph A. Herman
Washington Twp. - age 93. On August 24, 2019. Survived by his boyhood sweetheart and wife of 69 years, Margaret (nee Constantino), loving sister-in-law, Joan Keagy. Also survived by his nephew, Scott Keagy, his wife Deborah, niece Patricia Conaway her husband Michael and great nieces, Taylor, Summer and Brooke.
Ralph was born in Philadelphia but grew up in Camden. He graduated from Camden High in 1944 and was captain of both the baseball and football teams.
After graduation, Ralph entered the Army and served in Germany with the First Infantry Division from 1945-1946. He received the Purple Heart Medal, Bronze Star and the Combat Infantry Badge. After his discharge in 1946, he attended Pierce College and graduated in 1950.
In 1949, Ralph played Minor League Baseball in the St. Louis Browns organization as a pitcher in Arizona, Oklahoma and Texas. Ralph also played in many Camden City baseball semi-pro and football games.
After 1950, Ralph was employed by the U.S. Gasket Co. in Camden which was later succeeded by Colt Industries. After 39 years, Ralph retired as the Vice President of Finance. He retired in 1989, and lived in Harvey Cedars, Long Beach Island then moved to Country Gardens in Sewell, NJ.
Ralph was also a member of the Masons, Military Order of the Purple Heart and the Disabled American Veterans.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday 9:00-10:00 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral service at 10:00am. Entombment Ocean County Memorial Park, 280 Wells Mill Rd, Waretown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph's memory may be made to the Gloucester County Veterans Helping Veterans, P.O. Box 337, Woodbury, NJ 08096.
Family and friends may share memories and condolences at www.egizifuneral.com.
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 26, 2019