Ralph A. Shaw, Sr.
Berlin - Ralph A. Shaw, Sr. of Berlin, NJ age 82yrs. passed on September 7, 2019.
Survived by his wife Barbara F. Shaw (nee Palkow) and three children from a previous marriage, Debra Lynn Shaw-Blemings, Ralph A. Shaw, Jr., and Barbara Linda Barclay. He is also leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren along with his sister Honey Griffiths and his late brother, William Shaw. On October 1958, Ralph was appointed Deputy Conservation Officer in the Division of Fish, Game & Shellfisheries of Environmental Protection until October 1982. When the position of NJFFS, Forest Fire Warden, Division C, Section 11 became available, Ralph filled the position on October 1994. After 22 years of service, Ralph chose to retire. In the month of November, Ralph could be found in his camp in Maine hunting with his pals. He was a long-time member of Alpha Gunning Club and the Quinton Sports Club. Ralph will always be remembered for his banter, ability to make you laugh and just having one good time.
Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 10:00am to 12:00pm at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. Funeral services will begin at 12:00pm. Interment will follow at the Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, Attn: Development Office or through their link at https://samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now/#1. For additional information or to share a condolences please visit www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 9, 2019