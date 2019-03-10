|
|
Ralph Charles Berry Sr.
Pensacola, FL - Ralph Charles Berry Sr., 88, of Pensacola, FL, formerly of Haddonfield, NJ, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Ralph was born February 19, 1931, in Philadelphia, PA, to Charles Ralph Berry and Josephine Meyers and was a very dedicated and loving husband, father, great-grandfather, and Christian. He was a graduate of Camden Catholic High School where he met his wife in 1949.
Ecclesiastes 9:10 says, "Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might." Ralph was a man who was diligent in all he committed himself, steadfast to provide for his family and serve others. He was a long-time business owner of Berry Tile & Carpet, opening the store in Collingswood New Jersey in 1968. He was an expert flooring mechanic, accomplished contractor and home builder, wise and industrious in all his labors.Ralph trusted in the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior in 1974. Through his life, he was an active member of Haddon Heights Baptist Church where he served in the Bus Ministry in Camden, NJ for many years, as well as the Bible For Today Baptist Church, Bible Presbyterian Church, and Klondike Baptist Church, serving His Lord in different capacities. He loved to worship the Lord faithfully each Sunday and spend time with his family.Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Josephine Kerr.He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Liddie E. Hughes Berry; sons, Ralph Berry Jr. (Olga); Bruce Berry; Michael Berry (Kathy); Robert Berry (Donna); and daughter, Mary Cook (Greg);Sister, Dolores McNamee; Grandchildren, Michael Berry Jr.; Jessica Bader; David Berry; Eric Berry; Melissa Wallnofer; Larissa Berry; Jillian Gallagher; Vladyslava Levchenko; Melanie Ray; and Jennifer Hamilton; and eleven great-grandchildren.A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 12, 10:00-11:00 am, at Klondike Baptist Church, 7201 Klondike Rd, Pensacola, FL with Service and internment immediately following at the Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Klondike Baptist Church.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019