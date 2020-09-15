1/
Ralph Cirillo
1927 - 2020
Ralph Cirillo

Gloucester City - On September 14, 2020, of Gloucester City, NJ. Age 92 years.

Son of the late Pasquale and Liusa Cirillo. Brother of the late Mary Angelo, Carmella Goldy, Elizabeth Meschini, Adelle Spencer and Charles Cirillo. He is survived by 12 nieces and nephews.

Graveside Prayer Service will be held on Friday 1 PM at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 426 Monmouth St., Gloucester City, NJ 08030.

To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
