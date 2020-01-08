|
Ralph J. Onofrio
Marlton - He was born to Nicholas and Theresa Onofrio on January 9, 1921. Ralph graduated from Newark Valley Central High School in NY in 1939, Notre Dame University in 1942, and the University of St. Louis School of Medicine in 1946, where he was in the US Navy Mid-Shipman Program. He served in the Navy in active duty for two years and remained in the Naval Reserve until 1956. His medical residencies were at the Mercy Hospital Medical Center in San Diego and Bellevue Hospital in NY. He completed laparoscopic training at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston, NJ and introduced diagnostic laparoscopic procedures to Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center in the early 1970s. He was appointed Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1959 and served in that position for 34 years. He was responsible for the births of thousands of babies during his career and retired at the age of 82.
Ralph was a member of many professional organizations including the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the NJ College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the Philadelphia Obstetrical Society and was an Associate Clinical Professor at Thomas Jefferson University.
Ralph was dedicated to his large family and to his wife of 68 years, who he met while they both were in the US Navy and married on August 2, 1948. He was an avid sport enthusiast and a lifelong Yankees and Notre Dame sports fan, and retired from his bowling career at the age of 91. He was lovingly involved in rooting on his children and grandchildren in their various athletic endeavors. He was an enthusiastic gardener and was known for his amazing tomato plants year after year. He was lovingly devoted to his family as a father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed spending many summers with his family on Long Beach Island crabbing and fishing, and welcomed new members as his large family expanded over the years. He, alongside his wife, was known for his love of entertaining and celebrating many life events with friends and relations.
He is survived by his twelve children: Teresa(Raymond), Michael(Janice), Nicholas(Helen), Ralph, Dominic(Susan), Anita(Mark), Mark (Roseanne), Leo(Denise), Matthew(Jacqueline), Virginia, Christine, Raymond(Kathryn), 25 grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Anna (nee Tutkus), a daughter, Regina Mae, a grandson, George, and his siblings Louis, Raymond, Ann, Emily, Leonard, Philomena, and Adeline.
Family and friends are invited to his visitation at St. Joan of Arc Church on Monday January 13, 2020 from 10am to 12pm followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. A private Entombment will take place at The Locustwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Camden Catholic High School, 300 Cuthbert Blvd. Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 or to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eve's Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
This obituary and all arrangements are in accordance with Ralph's expressed wishes as prepared by him.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020