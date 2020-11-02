Ralph J. Pepino, Sr.
Runnemede - Ralph J. Pepino, Sr., on October 27, 2020, of Runnemede. Age 94. Beloved husband of the late Giaconda "Connie" Pepino. Devoted father of Christina Mazzotta (Sal), Lisa Pepino, Ralph Pepino (Lori Zaslow). Loving grandfather of Sal, Jr., Sabrina and Saro. Dear brother of Natalie Fala, Alfred Pepino, Richard Pepino and the late Robert Pepino. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mr. Pepino proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was the owner of World Gym and then became a personal trainer. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8pm Wednesday eve and 9:15 to 10:15am Thursday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Thursday Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
. "Your health is your wealth."